Wellington Management Group LLP Has $37.98 Million Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 284,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,515 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $37,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.86.

J stock opened at $111.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.07. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.90 and a fifty-two week high of $156.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.39%.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

