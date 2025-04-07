Wellington Management Group LLP Has $38.89 Million Position in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,276,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445,796 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in LifeStance Health Group were worth $38,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 36.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,104,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after buying an additional 297,723 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in LifeStance Health Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 31.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LFST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Performance

LFST opened at $6.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -25.54 and a beta of 1.30. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $8.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lisa K. Miller sold 18,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $130,030.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 339,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,689. This trade represents a 5.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

