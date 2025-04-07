Wellington Management Group LLP Has $41.19 Million Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 65.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,797 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,397 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.85% of Insight Enterprises worth $41,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.0% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 3,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $205.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.25.

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $132.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.18. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.01 and a fifty-two week high of $228.07.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.13. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Further Reading

