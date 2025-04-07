Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 77,800 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $40,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 503.3% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EGP opened at $160.59 on Monday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.10 and a 12 month high of $192.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.24 and its 200 day moving average is $173.83.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.99. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 35.57% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.43%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EGP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up from $181.00) on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.47.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

