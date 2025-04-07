Wellington Management Group LLP Invests $31.63 Million in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 880,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,634,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.42% of Werner Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WERN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.73.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $27.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.73 and a beta of 1.06. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.55 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.40 and a 200-day moving average of $35.92.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.15). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 1.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

