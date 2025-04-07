Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 246,117 Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,046,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,117 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 5.04% of MidWestOne Financial Group worth $30,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOFG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 92,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 31,016 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 33,720 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 9,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 896,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,099,000 after acquiring an additional 158,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MOFG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their target price on MidWestOne Financial Group from $30.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

MidWestOne Financial Group Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $26.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.75 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.88. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $34.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.35 and a 200 day moving average of $30.22.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 6.54%. On average, research analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

MidWestOne Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.89%.

Insider Activity at MidWestOne Financial Group

In related news, CEO Charles N. Reeves acquired 1,785 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $49,944.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,315.58. This trade represents a 3.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

(Free Report)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.