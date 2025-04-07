Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 666,117 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 488.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 802,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666,117 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.31% of Alcoa worth $30,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 1,945.5% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AA opened at $24.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -154.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.02. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $47.77.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 0.50%. Research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -250.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AA. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alcoa to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Alcoa from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.92.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

