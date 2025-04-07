Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.25% of CF Industries worth $37,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in CF Industries by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 422.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CF. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.86.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,878,656. This represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $844,455.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,745. This trade represents a 35.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,955 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CF opened at $72.91 on Monday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.13 and a 52 week high of $98.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.84.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 20.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 29.54%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

