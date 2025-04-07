Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 82.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,114,810 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $38,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $1,086,508,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,804,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $666,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772,198 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 174.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,233,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $361,316,000 after buying an additional 2,689,162 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,537,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of PayPal by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,059,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $175,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,694 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,308.10. This represents a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL opened at $58.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.39 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.13.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

