Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 519,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 234,169 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $30,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 54,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 43,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 440,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,765,000 after buying an additional 131,059 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WRB shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $65.53 on Monday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $50.73 and a twelve month high of $76.38. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.58.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 12.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.34%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

