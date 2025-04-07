Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 10,800 Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 815,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $35,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBSI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 18,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,471,000 after purchasing an additional 32,632 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBSI. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com raised Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $39.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.42 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.26 and a 200 day moving average of $40.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 16.08%.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

