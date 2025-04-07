Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 119,874 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 809,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 119,874 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.36% of CubeSmart worth $34,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 9,614.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 310.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in CubeSmart by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $39.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.90 and a 200 day moving average of $45.28. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.85. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $39.34 and a 12-month high of $55.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $231.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.54 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 14.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.93%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

