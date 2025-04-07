Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 12,726 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 344,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,726 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.62% of PVH worth $36,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of PVH by 18.5% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 37,306 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in PVH by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in PVH by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 25,174 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,421 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the third quarter valued at about $1,916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PVH opened at $67.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $61.59 and a 1-year high of $124.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.52 and a 200-day moving average of $92.04.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The textile maker reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 1.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on PVH from $123.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on PVH from $139.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PVH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $172.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.40.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

