Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 1,414,258 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,536,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,414,258 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.65% of Celsius worth $40,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in Celsius by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Celsius by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Celsius by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CELH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Celsius from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $35.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.77, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.57. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $98.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.85.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Celsius had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 51.89%. The business had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.07 million. Research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $262,544.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,303.69. The trade was a 18.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $113,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at $543,947.82. This trade represents a 17.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

