Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 21,542 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,991 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,542 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $31,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in TopBuild by 327.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in TopBuild in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in TopBuild by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Price Performance

NYSE:BLD opened at $303.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $314.95 and its 200 day moving average is $346.04. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $272.24 and a 12 month high of $495.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $0.06. TopBuild had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on TopBuild from $405.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on TopBuild from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $356.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of TopBuild from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $443.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.56.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

