Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 23,895 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,777,305 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 23,895 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Intel were worth $35,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Finley Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.58.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $19.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

