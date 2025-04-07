Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 25,797 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,531,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,797 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 4.92% of International Money Express worth $31,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in International Money Express by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 68,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 20,076 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of International Money Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,098,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in International Money Express by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 295,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,165,000 after buying an additional 74,874 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in International Money Express during the 4th quarter worth about $4,440,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $429,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IMXI opened at $12.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. International Money Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $22.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.36. The stock has a market cap of $375.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.01.

IMXI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on International Money Express from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Money Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

