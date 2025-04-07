Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 29,757 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,364,904 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,757 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.34% of TTM Technologies worth $33,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTMI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 391.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 980,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,268,000 after acquiring an additional 781,058 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth $6,479,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $8,610,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in TTM Technologies by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,072,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,535,000 after purchasing an additional 321,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 1,327.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 308,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after buying an additional 286,813 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company.

TTM Technologies stock opened at $17.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average is $23.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.17. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Philip Titterton sold 24,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $633,683.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,026,415.68. This represents a 13.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,657.50. This trade represents a 4.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,006 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

