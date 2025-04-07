Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 35,796 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 35,796 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.65% of Five Below worth $37,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIVE. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 2,936.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $498,635.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,197,552.92. The trade was a 8.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $45,575.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,830.32. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $56.77 on Monday. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.38 and a twelve month high of $164.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.68 and a 200-day moving average of $91.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIVE. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Five Below from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Five Below from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.42.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

