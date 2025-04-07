Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 48,001 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 48,001 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.23% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $32,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter worth $427,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 20,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 15,943 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGA stock opened at $172.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $170.19 and a twelve month high of $233.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.62 and its 200-day moving average is $212.66.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.23). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RGA shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $252.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.38.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

