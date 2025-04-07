Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 514,314 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 514,314 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.21% of Entegris worth $31,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,202,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,505,925,000 after acquiring an additional 169,180 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at about $445,988,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,616,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,176,000 after purchasing an additional 291,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,941,000 after purchasing an additional 49,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,550,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,636,000 after buying an additional 500,581 shares during the period.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $65.39 on Monday. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $147.57. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.67 and a 200-day moving average of $103.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $106,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,524. This represents a 8.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $1,352,751.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,722,954.40. The trade was a 26.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.88.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

