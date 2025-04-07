Whitbread (LON:WTB) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,253 ($29.04) and last traded at GBX 2,327 ($29.99), with a volume of 7851905 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,433 ($31.36).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have commented on WTB. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($51.56) to GBX 3,900 ($50.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Whitbread to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whitbread currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,713.33 ($34.97).
Read Our Latest Research Report on Whitbread
Whitbread Trading Down 3.4 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Kal Atwal purchased 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,621 ($33.78) per share, with a total value of £29,617.30 ($38,176.46). 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Whitbread Company Profile
Whitbread is the owner of Premier Inn, the UK’s biggest
hotel brand, with 86,000 rooms in over 850 hotels
and a growing presence in Germany with 10,500 rooms in
59 hotels, offering quality accommodation at affordable
prices in great locations.
People are at the heart of our business. We employ over
38,000 team members in over 900 Premier Inn hotels
across the UK and Germany.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Whitbread
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Newsmax’s IPO Whiplash: Meme Stock Hype or Growth Potential?
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Disney 2025 Shareholders: Major Updates for Investors
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Advance Auto Parts Stock: A Classic Rebound Play in the Making
Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.