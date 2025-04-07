Whitbread (LON:WTB) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,253 ($29.04) and last traded at GBX 2,327 ($29.99), with a volume of 7851905 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,433 ($31.36).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on WTB. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($51.56) to GBX 3,900 ($50.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Whitbread to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whitbread currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,713.33 ($34.97).

Whitbread Trading Down 3.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,633.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,883.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18. The company has a market cap of £4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, insider Kal Atwal purchased 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,621 ($33.78) per share, with a total value of £29,617.30 ($38,176.46). 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread is the owner of Premier Inn, the UK’s biggest

hotel brand, with 86,000 rooms in over 850 hotels

and a growing presence in Germany with 10,500 rooms in

59 hotels, offering quality accommodation at affordable

prices in great locations.

People are at the heart of our business. We employ over

38,000 team members in over 900 Premier Inn hotels

across the UK and Germany.

Featured Articles

