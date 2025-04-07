Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Lease Finance were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 221.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $531,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Willis Lease Finance by 7.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 173.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 14,590 shares during the period. 93.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Austin Chandler Willis sold 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.14, for a total value of $704,283.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,261,060.76. This represents a 2.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott B. Flaherty sold 5,026 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $927,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,625,315. This trade represents a 5.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,465 shares of company stock worth $2,439,074. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Willis Lease Finance Price Performance

Shares of WLFC stock opened at $135.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.88. The company has a market capitalization of $895.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.79. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $235.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.92. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.54 million.

Willis Lease Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Willis Lease Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.50%.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.