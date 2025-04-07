Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Buys 24,999 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,373 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 24,999 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.4% of Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $189,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in Microsoft by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $359.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $359.48 and a fifty-two week high of $468.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $417.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Microsoft from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $509.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Microsoft

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.