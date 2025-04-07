Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 852,586 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $40,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 270.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 4,038.1% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 76.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $32.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.76. The stock has a market cap of $920.09 million, a P/E ratio of -49.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.31.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Winnebago Industries had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $620.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -544.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kevin E. Bryant acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.12 per share, for a total transaction of $143,304.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,755 shares in the company, valued at $469,320.60. This represents a 43.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline D. Woods sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total value of $66,612.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,855.20. This represents a 12.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Winnebago Industries from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

