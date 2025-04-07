WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 188.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 722,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472,505 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in WisdomTree were worth $7,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,095 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in WisdomTree in the 4th quarter valued at about $918,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in WisdomTree by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 880,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,245,000 after buying an additional 538,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 29,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alexis Marinof sold 90,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $897,972.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,711.02. This represents a 29.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WisdomTree Price Performance

WT stock opened at $7.95 on Monday. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). WisdomTree had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 15.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Northcoast Research lowered WisdomTree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.54.

WisdomTree Profile

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

