WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,007,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,367,489 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in WisdomTree were worth $31,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WT. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree by 173.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in WisdomTree in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WT. Northcoast Research cut shares of WisdomTree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.54.

Shares of WT stock opened at $7.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.26. WisdomTree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). WisdomTree had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 24.67%. Equities research analysts predict that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In related news, insider Alexis Marinof sold 90,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $897,972.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,711.02. The trade was a 29.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

