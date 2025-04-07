Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Carl M. Eschenbach Sells 3,125 Shares

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.61, for a total transaction of $733,156.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,814.67. This trade represents a 22.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Workday Price Performance
NASDAQ WDAY opened at $217.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.38. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.81 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $254.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.12.
Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.27). Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BNP Paribas raised Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $355.00 to $305.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.18.
Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.
