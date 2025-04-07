Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CEO Sells $234,767.96 in Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 9,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $234,767.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,275,979.44. This trade represents a 2.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Randolph Altschuler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 28th, Randolph Altschuler sold 27,566 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $733,255.60.

Xometry Trading Down 7.8 %

NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $19.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Xometry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.08 and a 12 month high of $45.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XMTR shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Xometry from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Xometry from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Xometry from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xometry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

Institutional Trading of Xometry

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Xometry in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Xometry by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

