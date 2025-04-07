Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CEO Sells $234,767.96 in Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 9,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $234,767.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,275,979.44. This trade represents a 2.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Randolph Altschuler also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 28th, Randolph Altschuler sold 27,566 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $733,255.60.
Xometry Trading Down 7.8 %
NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $19.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Xometry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.08 and a 12 month high of $45.33.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Xometry
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Xometry in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Xometry by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Xometry Company Profile
Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.
