Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.28.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XPOF shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Northland Capmk raised Xponential Fitness to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on XPOF

Xponential Fitness Trading Down 6.2 %

Xponential Fitness stock opened at $7.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.57. Xponential Fitness has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.65.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $83.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.12 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. Xponential Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Xponential Fitness will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Xponential Fitness by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 541,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Xponential Fitness by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.