Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,642 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $473,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,879,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $524,942,000 after purchasing an additional 125,852 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $7,825,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $107.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.69 and a fifty-two week high of $129.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.23. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.57%.

In related news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $150,649.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,379.20. This trade represents a 14.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.15.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

