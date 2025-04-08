17,342 Shares in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,988,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in ChampionX by 82,557.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ChampionX during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at $74,032,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,117,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,565,000 after purchasing an additional 330,829 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $23.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.81. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $22.32 and a 12-month high of $39.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.41.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 19.84%. Research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is presently 23.03%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

