1Spatial (LON:SPA) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

1Spatial Plc (LON:SPA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 48 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 50.94 ($0.65), with a volume of 135132 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.10 ($0.66).

Get 1Spatial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.34) target price on shares of 1Spatial in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

View Our Latest Analysis on 1Spatial

1Spatial Trading Down 2.2 %

1Spatial Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 64.97. The firm has a market cap of £57.59 million, a P/E ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 0.39.

(Get Free Report)

1Spatial plc is a global leader in providing Location Master Data Management (LMDM) software, solutions and business applications, primarily to the Government, Utilities and Transport sectors via the 1Spatial platform. Our solutions ensure data governance, facilitating the efficient, effective and sustainable operation of customers around the world.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 1Spatial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Spatial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.