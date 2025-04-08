1Spatial (LON:SPA) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

1Spatial Plc (LON:SPA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 48 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 50.94 ($0.65), with a volume of 135132 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.10 ($0.66).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.34) target price on shares of 1Spatial in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.
1Spatial plc is a global leader in providing Location Master Data Management (LMDM) software, solutions and business applications, primarily to the Government, Utilities and Transport sectors via the 1Spatial platform. Our solutions ensure data governance, facilitating the efficient, effective and sustainable operation of customers around the world.
