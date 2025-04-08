32,661 Shares in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 676.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 13,964 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,385,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,169,000 after acquiring an additional 49,519 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 183,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 121,945 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 365,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 67,106 shares during the period. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,261,000. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $17.72. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.26.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 39.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 113.04%.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

