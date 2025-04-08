78,744 Shares in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 78,744 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 842,664 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,502,000 after acquiring an additional 70,357 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 14,364 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 945,002 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,212,000 after purchasing an additional 212,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Imperial Oil by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,838 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

Imperial Oil stock opened at $61.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.44. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52 week low of $59.80 and a 52 week high of $80.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.4972 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 25.80%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

