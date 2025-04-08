8,835 Shares in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WPM shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Shares of WPM opened at $70.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 52.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.74. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $80.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.38.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $380.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.74 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 50.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.90%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

