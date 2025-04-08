abrdn Asia Focus (LON:AAS) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

abrdn Asia Focus plc (LON:AAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 238.01 ($3.03) and last traded at GBX 261 ($3.32), with a volume of 341603 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 268 ($3.41).

The company has a market capitalization of £394.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 291.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 288.58.

abrdn Asia Focus (LON:AAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX 2.55 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. abrdn Asia Focus had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 66.01%.

A fundamental, high conviction portfolio of well-researched Asian small caps.

