abrdn Property Income Trust (LON:API) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.21 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.52 ($0.07), with a volume of 3253033 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.28 ($0.07).

abrdn Property Income Trust Trading Up 4.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £21.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 30.17.

abrdn Property Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Actively managing UK real estate looking for higher yield and capital growth

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Property Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Property Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.