Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $382,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,819,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,811,000 after purchasing an additional 95,613 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 36,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 10,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,613,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,320,000 after buying an additional 14,197 shares in the last quarter.
Acadia Healthcare Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $26.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.75. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $82.41.
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.
