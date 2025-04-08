Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $382,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,819,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,811,000 after purchasing an additional 95,613 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 36,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 10,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,613,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,320,000 after buying an additional 14,197 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $26.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.75. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $82.41.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $44.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays downgraded Acadia Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.19.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

