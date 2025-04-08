ActiveOps (LON:AOM) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 80 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 83 ($1.06), with a volume of 20759 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85 ($1.08).

Get ActiveOps alerts:

ActiveOps Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The company has a market cap of £59.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.18 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 99.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 110.16.

ActiveOps Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ActiveOps’ offerings provide predictive and prescriptive insight to help service operations make better decisions – faster. The Company’s AI-powered SaaS solutions are underpinned by 15+ years of operational data and its AOM methodology that’s proven to drive cross department decision-making.

With Decision Intelligence, ActiveOps’ customers deliver MORE – release 20%+ capacity within the first 12 months and boost productivity by 30%+ leading to MORE business impact.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ActiveOps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ActiveOps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.