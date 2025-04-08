Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle Sells 1,553 Shares

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $86,175.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,129 shares in the company, valued at $13,935,148.21. The trade was a 0.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alarm.com Price Performance

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $50.45 on Tuesday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.23 and a 1 year high of $71.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.10 and its 200-day moving average is $59.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $242.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.44 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 13.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alarm.com

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 153,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after purchasing an additional 86,683 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 6.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 108.1% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 58,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 30,404 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 2,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 291.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Further Reading

