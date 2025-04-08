Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Insider Sells $51,716.68 in Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Kerzner sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $51,716.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,260.64. This represents a 1.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com Stock Down 0.9 %

ALRM stock opened at $50.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.38. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.23 and a 1-year high of $71.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.41.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $242.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.44 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 13.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALRM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Alarm.com by 291.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 305.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

(Get Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.