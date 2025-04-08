Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 803.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $45.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $842.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.86. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $36.09 and a fifty-two week high of $107.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $1.62. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 9.56%. Analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Allegiant Travel



Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

