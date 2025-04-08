Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 11.7% of PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $37,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,363,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 66,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 11,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 3,224.2% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 173,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,936,000 after purchasing an additional 168,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.8 %

Alphabet stock opened at $146.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.82. The company has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $550,702.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,029.04. The trade was a 13.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total transaction of $284,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,824 shares in the company, valued at $4,142,195.20. This represents a 6.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,797 shares of company stock valued at $21,089,470 in the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group set a $190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.