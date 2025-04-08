Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,694 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.57% of Amalgamated Financial worth $5,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amalgamated Financial

In related news, Director Maryann Bruce sold 4,403 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $148,689.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,632.63. This trade represents a 19.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tyrone Graham sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $101,168.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,449 shares in the company, valued at $349,194.50. This trade represents a 22.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,916 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,526 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMAL stock opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $804.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.75. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.33 and a 1-year high of $38.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.29.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 24.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amalgamated Financial announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Amalgamated Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Amalgamated Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

Amalgamated Financial Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

