American Century Companies Inc. Buys 6,050 Shares of Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Sphere Entertainment were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPHR. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Sphere Entertainment by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sphere Entertainment by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sphere Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sphere Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

In related news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 55,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $1,872,013.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SPHR opened at $27.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.48. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.93.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

