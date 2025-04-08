American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 73,833 Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 948,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 73,833 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Puma Biotechnology were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBYI. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 16,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PBYI shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th.

Puma Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $140.40 million, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average is $2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $6.06.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $59.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.50 million. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 41.60% and a net margin of 9.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

