Analysts Set Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT at $157.22

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Datadog from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Datadog from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Datadog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $152.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Datadog Trading Up 0.3 %

DDOG opened at $88.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 172.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.20. Datadog has a 12 month low of $81.63 and a 12 month high of $170.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.44 and a 200 day moving average of $130.26.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Research analysts forecast that Datadog will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $1,125,021.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 427,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,796,804.20. This represents a 1.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $12,983,775.75. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 371,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,986,009.75. This represents a 25.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 601,412 shares of company stock worth $75,444,584. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Datadog by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Datadog by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Datadog by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

