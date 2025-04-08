Analysts Set Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) PT at $17.25

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $17.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $98.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.69.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.11. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 157.57% and a negative return on equity of 75.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jay R. Luly bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $256,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 846,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,370.22. The trade was a 5.61 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 51,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,547 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 8,501 shares in the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

