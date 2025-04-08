Analysts Set Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Price Target at $8.55

Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.55.

FSLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fastly from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $75,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 671,035 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,941.20. This represents a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 35,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $285,492.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,553,301 shares in the company, valued at $12,488,540.04. This trade represents a 2.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,150 shares of company stock worth $1,356,178. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Fastly by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Fastly by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fastly by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Fastly by 451.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Fastly in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastly stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $727.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.23. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.22). Fastly had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Fastly will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

